Zacks: Analysts Expect Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) Will Announce Earnings of $1.89 Per Share

Brokerages expect Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) to report $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Nine analysts have issued estimates for Lowe’s Companies’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $2.11 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.46. Lowe’s Companies reported earnings of $1.41 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 34%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, November 18th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Lowe’s Companies will report full-year earnings of $8.49 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.75 to $8.92. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $8.63 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.91 to $9.26. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Lowe’s Companies.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 19th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.95 by $0.80. The firm had revenue of $27.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.24 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 7.12% and a return on equity of 228.17%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.15 EPS.

A number of research firms have issued reports on LOW. Nomura Instinet boosted their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $130.00 to $146.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 19th. Loop Capital upped their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 20th. Finally, Guggenheim upped their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $135.00 to $175.00 in a report on Thursday, August 20th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $166.82.

NYSE LOW traded up $3.65 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $168.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 153,699 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,179,451. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $124.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.48. Lowe’s Companies has a 12 month low of $60.00 and a 12 month high of $171.72. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $162.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $130.25.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 4th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 21st will be given a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 20th. This is a boost from Lowe’s Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.42%. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio is 38.46%.

In other news, EVP Ross W. Mccanless sold 62,838 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.33, for a total transaction of $10,577,520.54. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 72,967 shares in the company, valued at $12,282,535.11. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. PrairieView Partners LLC bought a new position in Lowe’s Companies during the second quarter worth $26,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in Lowe’s Companies during the second quarter worth $26,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. bought a new position in Lowe’s Companies during the second quarter worth $32,000. Price Wealth LLC bought a new position in Lowe’s Companies during the second quarter worth $35,000. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Lowe’s Companies during the second quarter worth $44,000. 74.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lowe’s Companies Company Profile

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products in various categories, such as lumber and building materials, appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, tools and hardware, fashion fixtures, rough plumbing and electrical, paint, millwork, lawn and garden, flooring, and kitchens.

