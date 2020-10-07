Zacks: Analysts Expect Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $20.56 Billion

Equities research analysts forecast that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) will announce sales of $20.56 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Nine analysts have issued estimates for Lowe’s Companies’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $21.56 billion and the lowest is $19.45 billion. Lowe’s Companies reported sales of $17.39 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 18.2%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, November 18th.

On average, analysts expect that Lowe’s Companies will report full year sales of $85.11 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $83.41 billion to $87.13 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $83.01 billion, with estimates ranging from $78.55 billion to $87.64 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Lowe’s Companies.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 19th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.75 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.95 by $0.80. The company had revenue of $27.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.24 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 7.12% and a return on equity of 228.17%. Lowe’s Companies’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.15 earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on Lowe’s Companies in a research report on Monday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $159.00 price objective on the stock. Nomura Instinet raised their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $130.00 to $146.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 20th. Wedbush increased their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $125.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $166.82.

Shares of NYSE:LOW traded up $3.65 on Friday, reaching $168.64. The company had a trading volume of 153,699 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,179,451. The firm has a market capitalization of $124.69 billion, a PE ratio of 22.37, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.64. Lowe’s Companies has a 52-week low of $60.00 and a 52-week high of $171.72. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $162.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $130.25.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 21st will be issued a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 20th. This is an increase from Lowe’s Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.42%. Lowe’s Companies’s payout ratio is presently 38.46%.

In other news, EVP Ross W. Mccanless sold 62,838 shares of Lowe’s Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.33, for a total transaction of $10,577,520.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 72,967 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,282,535.11. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.07% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp boosted its position in Lowe’s Companies by 2.7% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 35,413,724 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $3,047,351,000 after purchasing an additional 922,369 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 22,847,450 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $3,087,147,000 after buying an additional 706,111 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,403,533 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $893,464,000 after buying an additional 47,959 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 8,351,287 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,128,426,000 after acquiring an additional 181,285 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,967,519 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,076,571,000 after acquiring an additional 184,794 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.63% of the company’s stock.

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products in various categories, such as lumber and building materials, appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, tools and hardware, fashion fixtures, rough plumbing and electrical, paint, millwork, lawn and garden, flooring, and kitchens.

