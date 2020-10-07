Zacks: Analysts Expect Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $2.39 Billion

Analysts forecast that Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) will post $2.39 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have provided estimates for Marriott International’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.61 billion and the highest is $3.82 billion. Marriott International reported sales of $5.28 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 54.7%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Marriott International will report full year sales of $11.49 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $9.90 billion to $14.17 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $17.31 billion, with estimates ranging from $16.12 billion to $19.08 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Marriott International.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.64) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.41) by ($0.23). The firm had revenue of $1.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.86 billion. Marriott International had a net margin of 2.76% and a return on equity of 238.84%. Marriott International’s revenue was down 72.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.56 earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on MAR shares. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Marriott International from $78.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Marriott International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $96.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, September 25th. ValuEngine raised shares of Marriott International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 3rd. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Marriott International from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, September 21st. Finally, Nomura raised their price target on shares of Marriott International from $123.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $113.13.

MAR traded up $2.06 during trading on Friday, hitting $98.98. The stock had a trading volume of 147,577 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,561,196. The company has a market capitalization of $31.43 billion, a PE ratio of 72.20 and a beta of 1.69. Marriott International has a twelve month low of $46.56 and a twelve month high of $153.39. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $98.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $89.51.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MAR. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Marriott International by 64.3% in the 2nd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the period. Modus Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Marriott International in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Atlas Private Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of Marriott International by 43.6% in the 2nd quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management now owns 461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the period. Bogart Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Marriott International by 378.8% in the 3rd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares during the period. Finally, Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Marriott International by 125.5% in the 2nd quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares during the period. 58.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Marriott International Company Profile

Marriott International, Inc operates, franchises, and licenses hotel, residential, and timeshare properties worldwide. The company operates through North American Full-Service, North American Limited-Service, and Asia Pacific segments. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, Ritz-Carlton Reserve, W Hotels, The Luxury Collection, St.

