Zacks: Analysts Expect Molson Coors Brewing Co (NYSE:TAP) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $2.65 Billion

Wall Street brokerages expect Molson Coors Brewing Co (NYSE:TAP) to announce sales of $2.65 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Molson Coors Brewing’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $2.71 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $2.58 billion. Molson Coors Brewing reported sales of $2.84 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 6.7%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Molson Coors Brewing will report full year sales of $9.73 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $9.60 billion to $9.81 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $10.10 billion, with estimates ranging from $9.88 billion to $10.40 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Molson Coors Brewing.

Molson Coors Brewing (NYSE:TAP) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.87. Molson Coors Brewing had a positive return on equity of 7.18% and a negative net margin of 1.33%. The firm had revenue of $2.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.40 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.52 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 15.1% on a year-over-year basis.

TAP has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Molson Coors Brewing in a research report on Monday, July 13th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $31.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Molson Coors Brewing from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 28th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Molson Coors Brewing from $45.00 to $41.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 13th. Guggenheim upped their price objective on Molson Coors Brewing from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $40.00 price objective on shares of Molson Coors Brewing in a research report on Sunday, July 19th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.27.

Molson Coors Brewing stock traded up $0.76 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $35.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,948,206 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,347,262. The company has a 50 day moving average of $35.78 and a 200-day moving average of $37.92. The stock has a market cap of $7.57 billion, a PE ratio of -47.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.67. Molson Coors Brewing has a one year low of $32.11 and a one year high of $61.94.

In other news, Director Louis Vachon acquired 3,000 shares of Molson Coors Brewing stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $35.28 per share, for a total transaction of $105,840.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 26,467 shares in the company, valued at approximately $933,755.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Molson Coors Brewing by 60.9% during the second quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 787 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 298 shares during the period. Doliver Advisors LP grew its holdings in Molson Coors Brewing by 5.5% during the second quarter. Doliver Advisors LP now owns 7,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $245,000 after acquiring an additional 370 shares during the period. CAPROCK Group Inc. grew its holdings in Molson Coors Brewing by 8.9% in the second quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 6,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,000 after purchasing an additional 566 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC grew its stake in Molson Coors Brewing by 13.5% in the 1st quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 5,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $220,000 after acquiring an additional 672 shares during the period. Finally, Garner Asset Management Corp raised its position in Molson Coors Brewing by 3.2% during the second quarter. Garner Asset Management Corp now owns 23,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $794,000 after acquiring an additional 720 shares during the period. 74.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Molson Coors Brewing

Molson Coors Brewing Company manufactures, markets, and sells beer and other malt beverage products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company sells various products under the Blue Moon, Coors Banquet, Coors Light, Miller Genuine Draft, Miller Lite, Hamm's, Icehouse, Keystone, Mickey's, Miller64, Miller High Life, Milwaukee's Best, Olde English, Steel Reserve, Grolsch, Hop Valley, Leinenkugel's, Peroni Nastro Azurro, Pilsner Urquell, Revolver, Saint Archer, Sol, Terrapin, Crispin, Smith & Forge, Arnold Palmer Spiked, Henry's Hard, Redd's, and Steel Reserve Alloy Series brands.

