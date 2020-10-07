Zacks: Analysts Expect SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $516.59 Million

Brokerages expect that SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC) will announce sales of $516.59 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for SBA Communications’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $514.57 million to $518.62 million. SBA Communications posted sales of $507.55 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 1.8%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Monday, October 26th.

On average, analysts expect that SBA Communications will report full year sales of $2.07 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.07 billion to $2.08 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $2.21 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.17 billion to $2.24 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow SBA Communications.

Get SBA Communications alerts:

SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 3rd. The technology company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.05 by ($1.85). The business had revenue of $507.23 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $500.60 million. SBA Communications had a negative net margin of 0.74% and a negative return on equity of 4.24%. SBA Communications’s revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.09 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on SBAC shares. BidaskClub raised SBA Communications from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 25th. Barclays started coverage on SBA Communications in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $308.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised SBA Communications from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $335.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 9th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $361.00 target price on shares of SBA Communications in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on SBA Communications from $340.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 16th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $317.38.

In related news, Director George R. Krouse, Jr. sold 223 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $314.52, for a total value of $70,137.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 10,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,302,460. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SBA Communications by 157.1% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 108 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of SBA Communications by 725.0% during the second quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 99 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Balentine LLC acquired a new position in shares of SBA Communications during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in shares of SBA Communications during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Heritage Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in shares of SBA Communications by 139.2% in the second quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 500 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 291 shares during the last quarter. 93.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ SBAC traded down $6.89 on Tuesday, reaching $315.04. 463,681 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 762,565. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $308.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $297.55. The company has a market cap of $35.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,968.88 and a beta of 0.37. SBA Communications has a 12 month low of $205.20 and a 12 month high of $328.37.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 25th were paid a $0.465 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 24th. This represents a $1.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.59%. SBA Communications’s payout ratio is 21.91%.

SBA Communications Company Profile

SBA Communications Corporation is a first choice provider and leading owner and operator of wireless communications infrastructure in North, Central, and South America. By Building Better Wireless, SBA generates revenue from two primary businesses – site leasing and site development services. The primary focus of the Company is the leasing of antenna space on its multi-tenant communication sites to a variety of wireless service providers under long-term lease contracts.

Featured Article: What is a recession?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on SBA Communications (SBAC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for SBA Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SBA Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.