Zacks: Analysts Expect Simply Good Foods Co (NASDAQ:SMPL) to Announce $0.16 EPS

Brokerages predict that Simply Good Foods Co (NASDAQ:SMPL) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.16 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Simply Good Foods’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.14 to $0.18. Simply Good Foods reported earnings per share of $0.07 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 128.6%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report before the market opens on Monday, October 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Simply Good Foods will report full year earnings of $0.85 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.74 to $0.89. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $0.97 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.91 to $1.10. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Simply Good Foods.

Simply Good Foods (NASDAQ:SMPL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 8th. The financial services provider reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.11. Simply Good Foods had a return on equity of 6.03% and a net margin of 3.87%. The firm had revenue of $215.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $208.10 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.16 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 54.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on SMPL. TheStreet upgraded Simply Good Foods from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. DA Davidson upped their price objective on shares of Simply Good Foods from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Simply Good Foods from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 9th. William Blair started coverage on shares of Simply Good Foods in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Simply Good Foods in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $26.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.67.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SMPL. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Simply Good Foods during the 1st quarter valued at about $54,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Simply Good Foods during the 2nd quarter valued at about $106,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of Simply Good Foods by 79.0% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 6,674 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $124,000 after acquiring an additional 2,945 shares during the period. Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of Simply Good Foods during the 2nd quarter valued at about $208,000. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Simply Good Foods during the 1st quarter valued at about $210,000. Institutional investors own 88.94% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:SMPL traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $21.90. The stock had a trading volume of 541,421 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,206,347. The company has a quick ratio of 2.24, a current ratio of 3.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The company has a market capitalization of $2.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.97 and a beta of 0.72. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $23.30 and a 200 day moving average of $20.21. Simply Good Foods has a one year low of $14.08 and a one year high of $28.95.

The Simply Good Foods Company develops, markets, and sells branded nutritional foods and snack products in North America and internationally. It markets nutrition bars, ready-to-drink shakes, snacks, and confectionery products under the Atkins, SimplyProtein, Atkins Harvest Trail, and Atkins Endulge brand names.

