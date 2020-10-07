Zacks: Analysts Expect Stericycle Inc (NASDAQ:SRCL) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $636.36 Million

Equities analysts forecast that Stericycle Inc (NASDAQ:SRCL) will post sales of $636.36 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have issued estimates for Stericycle’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $651.00 million and the lowest is $625.68 million. Stericycle reported sales of $833.10 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 23.6%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, October 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Stericycle will report full year sales of $2.68 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.64 billion to $2.73 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $2.67 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.59 billion to $2.78 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Stericycle.

Get Stericycle alerts:

Stericycle (NASDAQ:SRCL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The business services provider reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $598.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $589.27 million. Stericycle had a positive return on equity of 9.73% and a negative net margin of 10.05%. Stericycle’s quarterly revenue was down 29.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.56 earnings per share.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Barrington Research cut Stericycle to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. Bank of America raised their target price on Stericycle from $44.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 17th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Stericycle in a report on Thursday, June 18th. BidaskClub raised Stericycle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Stericycle from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Stericycle has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $64.88.

In other news, EVP Daniel Ginnetti sold 6,238 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.80, for a total value of $404,222.40. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,364 shares in the company, valued at $477,187.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Financial Management Professionals Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Stericycle during the 2nd quarter worth about $70,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in Stericycle by 36,500.0% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,464 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 1,460 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Stericycle in the 1st quarter worth $84,000. Fortis Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Stericycle by 47.1% in the 1st quarter. Fortis Advisors LLC now owns 2,500 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $121,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. Finally, Hills Bank & Trust Co. bought a new position in Stericycle in the 2nd quarter worth $178,000.

SRCL stock traded down $1.32 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $62.94. The stock had a trading volume of 523,402 shares, compared to its average volume of 570,076. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.90, a P/E/G ratio of 4.38 and a beta of 1.22. Stericycle has a 52 week low of $38.45 and a 52 week high of $67.94. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $63.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $55.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.

Stericycle Company Profile

Stericycle, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides regulated and compliance solutions to the healthcare, retail, and commercial businesses in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Domestic and Canada Regulated Waste and Compliance; International Regulated Waste and Compliance; and Domestic Communication and Related Services.

See Also: What are the disadvantages of after-hours trading?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Stericycle (SRCL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Stericycle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stericycle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.