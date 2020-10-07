Zacks: Analysts Expect SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $920.08 Million

Analysts forecast that SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) will post $920.08 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have provided estimates for SVB Financial Group’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $786.80 million and the highest is $1.01 billion. SVB Financial Group reported sales of $814.65 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 12.9%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that SVB Financial Group will report full year sales of $3.42 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $3.29 billion to $3.53 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $3.18 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.99 billion to $3.29 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover SVB Financial Group.

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 23rd. The bank reported $4.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.96 by $1.46. The company had revenue of $881.78 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $757.21 million. SVB Financial Group had a net margin of 25.26% and a return on equity of 13.61%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $6.08 EPS.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on SIVB shares. Barclays upped their price target on shares of SVB Financial Group from $214.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of SVB Financial Group in a research note on Friday, July 31st. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of SVB Financial Group from $250.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of SVB Financial Group from $260.00 to $297.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 3rd. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating on shares of SVB Financial Group in a research note on Tuesday, September 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $235.88.

In related news, Director John F. Robinson sold 3,000 shares of SVB Financial Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.26, for a total transaction of $750,780.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $756,535.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CMO Michelle Draper sold 213 shares of SVB Financial Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.66, for a total value of $47,639.58. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 4,411 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $986,564.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 13,421 shares of company stock valued at $3,225,111. Insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its holdings in SVB Financial Group by 26.5% during the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 8,888 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,915,000 after purchasing an additional 1,861 shares during the last quarter. Swedbank increased its stake in SVB Financial Group by 34.7% during the 1st quarter. Swedbank now owns 691,938 shares of the bank’s stock worth $104,538,000 after acquiring an additional 178,400 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in SVB Financial Group by 17.3% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 368,722 shares of the bank’s stock worth $55,707,000 after acquiring an additional 54,374 shares during the period. Hexavest Inc. bought a new position in SVB Financial Group during the 2nd quarter worth $12,241,000. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its stake in SVB Financial Group by 87.4% during the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 16,619 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,581,000 after acquiring an additional 7,750 shares during the period. 90.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:SIVB traded down $0.75 on Tuesday, reaching $254.06. 289,926 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 482,936. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. SVB Financial Group has a 1-year low of $127.39 and a 1-year high of $270.95. The firm has a market cap of $13.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 2.22. The company has a 50-day moving average of $246.42 and a 200-day moving average of $210.01.

SVB Financial Group Company Profile

SVB Financial Group, a diversified financial services company, provides various banking and financial products and services. The company operates through three segments: Global Commercial Bank, SVB Private Bank, and SVB Capital. The Global Commercial Bank segment offers deposit products, such as business and analysis checking, money market, multi-currency, in-country bank, and sweep accounts, as well as merchant, remote capture, lockbox, electronic deposit capture, and fraud control services; credit products and services comprising term loans, equipment loans, asset-based loans, revolving lines of credit, accounts-receivable-based lines of credit, capital call lines of credit, and credit cards; and payment and cash management products and services, including wire transfer and automated clearing house payment, bill pay, debit and credit cards, account analysis, and disbursement, as well as online and mobile banking services.

