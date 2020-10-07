Zacks: Analysts Expect Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $2.36 Billion

Wall Street analysts expect that Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO) will announce $2.36 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have provided estimates for Thor Industries’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $2.61 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $2.19 billion. Thor Industries posted sales of $2.16 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 9.3%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Monday, December 14th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Thor Industries will report full-year sales of $9.86 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $9.08 billion to $11.27 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $10.05 billion, with estimates ranging from $9.69 billion to $10.50 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Thor Industries.

Get Thor Industries alerts:

Thor Industries (NYSE:THO) last issued its earnings results on Saturday, October 3rd. The construction company reported $2.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.76. Thor Industries had a return on equity of 11.34% and a net margin of 2.40%. The firm had revenue of $2.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.28 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.67 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis.

THO has been the subject of a number of research reports. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Thor Industries from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised Thor Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 16th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Thor Industries from $62.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. Northcoast Research upgraded Thor Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 25th. Finally, BofA Securities upgraded Thor Industries from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Thor Industries presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $105.20.

NYSE THO traded up $1.20 during trading on Friday, reaching $103.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 16,669 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,027,725. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.63 billion, a PE ratio of 28.81, a P/E/G ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 2.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $97.01 and a 200 day moving average of $87.62. Thor Industries has a one year low of $32.30 and a one year high of $121.33.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Thor Industries in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $38,000. CWM LLC increased its stake in Thor Industries by 339.0% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 518 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Thor Industries during the 1st quarter valued at about $64,000. Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new position in Thor Industries during the 2nd quarter valued at about $95,000. Finally, Bleichroeder LP acquired a new position in Thor Industries during the 1st quarter valued at about $110,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.32% of the company’s stock.

About Thor Industries

Thor Industries, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells recreational vehicles (RVs), and related parts and accessories primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Towable Recreational Vehicles and Motorized Recreational Vehicles. The company offers travel trailers under the Airstream Classic, International, Tommy Bahama, Flying Cloud, Sport, Basecamp, and Nest travel trade names, as well as Interstate series of Class B motorhomes; and gasoline and diesel Class A and Class C motorhomes under the Four Winds, Freedom Elite, Majestic, Hurricane, Chateau, Windsport, Axis, Vegas, Tuscany, Palazzo, Aria, Quantum, Compass, Gemini, and A.C.E trade names.

See Also: What strategies should day traders use to execute a trade?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Thor Industries (THO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Thor Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thor Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.