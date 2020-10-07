Zacks: Analysts Expect Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) Will Announce Earnings of -$1.11 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) to report earnings per share of ($1.11) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Valero Energy’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($1.41) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.62). Valero Energy posted earnings per share of $1.48 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 175%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, October 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Valero Energy will report full-year earnings of ($2.69) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.80) to ($1.10). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $2.67 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.20 to $5.50. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Valero Energy.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The oil and gas company reported ($1.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.41) by $0.16. Valero Energy had a net margin of 1.22% and a return on equity of 5.30%. The company had revenue of $10.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.46 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.51 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 64.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on VLO shares. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Valero Energy from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. ValuEngine raised shares of Valero Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Valero Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $48.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Valero Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $65.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Valero Energy from $60.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.00.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Balentine LLC bought a new position in shares of Valero Energy during the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Valero Energy during the second quarter valued at about $35,000. Demars Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Valero Energy during the second quarter valued at about $36,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC increased its position in shares of Valero Energy by 317.5% during the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 1,048 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 797 shares during the period. Finally, Verus Capital Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Valero Energy by 18.4% during the first quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,003 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 156 shares during the period. 73.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE VLO traded down $0.14 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $42.19. 162,369 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,945,361. Valero Energy has a 52 week low of $31.00 and a 52 week high of $101.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.26 billion, a PE ratio of 16.33 and a beta of 1.82. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $48.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $54.56.

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures and sells transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Ethanol, and Renewable Diesel. The company is involved in oil and gas refining, marketing, and bulk selling activities.

