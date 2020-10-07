Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Amneal Pharmaceuticals Inc (NYSE:AMRX) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $477.65 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Amneal Pharmaceuticals Inc (NYSE:AMRX) to post sales of $477.65 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Amneal Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $482.43 million and the lowest is $471.40 million. Amneal Pharmaceuticals posted sales of $378.28 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 26.3%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Amneal Pharmaceuticals will report full-year sales of $1.93 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.91 billion to $1.95 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $1.98 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.93 billion to $2.04 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Amneal Pharmaceuticals.

Amneal Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:AMRX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $464.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $454.26 million. Amneal Pharmaceuticals had a positive return on equity of 30.64% and a negative net margin of 11.16%. The company’s revenue was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.09 earnings per share.

Several research firms have weighed in on AMRX. ValuEngine cut Amneal Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, July 10th. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Amneal Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, July 27th. They set a “sell” rating and a $4.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Amneal Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Amneal Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.78.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMRX. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals by 124.4% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 12,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 6,840 shares during the last quarter. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at about $47,000. Rafferty Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at about $56,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals by 30.5% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 4,268 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at about $64,000. 33.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:AMRX traded up $0.27 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $4.40. 87,761 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 891,188. Amneal Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $2.40 and a 12-month high of $5.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.80 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.71, a current ratio of 2.26 and a quick ratio of 1.58. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $4.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.12.

About Amneal Pharmaceuticals

Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, and distributes generic and specialty pharmaceutical products for various dosage forms and therapeutic areas. It operates through two segments, Generics and Specialty. The Generics segment develops, manufactures, and commercializes complex oral solids, injectables, ophthalmics, liquids, topicals, softgels, inhalation products, and transdermals across a range of therapeutic categories.

