Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Bank Ozk (NASDAQ:OZK) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $244.65 Million

Wall Street analysts predict that Bank Ozk (NASDAQ:OZK) will announce $244.65 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Bank Ozk’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $247.30 million and the lowest is $242.60 million. Bank Ozk reported sales of $245.23 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 0.2%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, October 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Bank Ozk will report full year sales of $968.14 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $965.20 million to $976.10 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $996.55 million, with estimates ranging from $971.60 million to $1.02 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Bank Ozk.

Bank Ozk (NASDAQ:OZK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 23rd. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.06. Bank Ozk had a net margin of 21.95% and a return on equity of 6.49%. The firm had revenue of $238.18 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $234.50 million.

OZK has been the topic of several analyst reports. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Bank Ozk from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. Citigroup lowered shares of Bank Ozk from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $24.00 to $26.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Bank Ozk from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $28.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Bank Ozk from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Bank Ozk from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Bank Ozk has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.50.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OZK. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Bank Ozk in the first quarter valued at $26,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in Bank Ozk by 78.2% in the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 484 shares in the last quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Bank Ozk in the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust bought a new position in shares of Bank Ozk in the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Bank Ozk in the 2nd quarter valued at about $43,000. 86.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

OZK traded down $0.62 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $22.70. The stock had a trading volume of 1,431,954 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,171,085. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.56 and a beta of 2.00. Bank Ozk has a 1-year low of $14.20 and a 1-year high of $31.76.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 19th. Investors of record on Monday, October 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.275 per share. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.85%. This is a positive change from Bank Ozk’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 8th. Bank Ozk’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.03%.

Bank Ozk Company Profile

Bank OZK provides retail and commercial banking services to businesses, individuals, and non-profit and governmental entities. The company accepts non-interest bearing checking, interest bearing transaction, business sweep, savings, money market, individual retirement, and other accounts, as well as time deposits.

