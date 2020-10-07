Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Carvana Co (NYSE:CVNA) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.55 Billion

Wall Street analysts expect that Carvana Co (NYSE:CVNA) will report $1.55 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Ten analysts have provided estimates for Carvana’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.37 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $1.74 billion. Carvana reported sales of $1.09 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 42.2%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, October 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Carvana will report full year sales of $5.39 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $5.17 billion to $5.71 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $7.84 billion, with estimates ranging from $7.12 billion to $8.75 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Carvana.

Carvana (NYSE:CVNA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.62) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.86) by $0.24. The business had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.13 billion. Carvana had a negative return on equity of 83.73% and a negative net margin of 4.10%.

A number of brokerages have commented on CVNA. Nomura increased their price objective on Carvana from $89.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Carvana from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $235.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. ValuEngine raised Carvana from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on Carvana from $200.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price target on Carvana from $127.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $191.74.

In related news, CFO Mark W. Jenkins sold 190,000 shares of Carvana stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.60, for a total transaction of $38,494,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 200,983 shares in the company, valued at $40,719,155.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Paul W. Breaux sold 7,500 shares of Carvana stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $224.00, for a total value of $1,680,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 17,153 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,842,272. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 636,000 shares of company stock valued at $129,885,990 in the last 90 days. 12.25% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in Carvana by 400.0% during the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 250 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in Carvana by 22.1% during the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 387 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. acquired a new stake in Carvana during the second quarter worth approximately $85,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in Carvana by 47.1% during the second quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 956 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after acquiring an additional 306 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Carvana during the second quarter worth approximately $120,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.70% of the company’s stock.

CVNA traded down $10.36 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $214.65. The stock had a trading volume of 1,756,795 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,557,727. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.63 billion, a P/E ratio of -63.25 and a beta of 2.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 2.52 and a current ratio of 4.21. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $198.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $128.03. Carvana has a 52 week low of $22.16 and a 52 week high of $242.15.

Carvana Co, together with its subsidiaries, operates an e-commerce platform for buying and selling used cars in the United States. Its platform allows customers to research and identify a vehicle; inspect it using company's proprietary 360-degree vehicle imaging technology; obtain financing and warranty coverage; purchase the vehicle; and schedule delivery or pick-up from their desktop or mobile devices.

