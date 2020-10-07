Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $2.14 Billion

Analysts expect Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) to announce $2.14 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Constellation Brands’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $2.09 billion and the highest is $2.23 billion. Constellation Brands posted sales of $2.00 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 7%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 13th.

On average, analysts expect that Constellation Brands will report full-year sales of $8.15 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $8.07 billion to $8.32 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $8.25 billion, with estimates ranging from $7.97 billion to $8.49 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Constellation Brands.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 7th. The company reported $2.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.51 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $2.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.18 billion. Constellation Brands had a return on equity of 15.10% and a net margin of 0.62%. The business’s revenue was down 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.91 earnings per share.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on STZ shares. MKM Partners lifted their price target on Constellation Brands from $147.00 to $151.00 in a research note on Monday, July 6th. HSBC lifted their price objective on Constellation Brands from $147.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Constellation Brands from $205.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Deutsche Bank lifted their price objective on Constellation Brands from $185.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Constellation Brands from $224.00 to $238.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Constellation Brands has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $198.00.

In related news, Vice Chairman Richard Sands sold 151,404 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.17, for a total value of $27,429,862.68. Following the sale, the insider now owns 301,280 shares in the company, valued at approximately $54,582,897.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Chairman Robert Sands sold 172,369 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.40, for a total value of $31,095,367.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 616,148 shares in the company, valued at approximately $111,153,099.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,052,364 shares of company stock worth $189,856,440 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 15.77% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC grew its position in Constellation Brands by 1.7% during the third quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC now owns 144,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,390,000 after buying an additional 2,439 shares during the period. Private Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Constellation Brands by 4.3% in the third quarter. Private Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,038,000 after purchasing an additional 654 shares during the period. Bogart Wealth LLC grew its holdings in Constellation Brands by 14.8% in the third quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 5,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $975,000 after purchasing an additional 665 shares during the period. Cox Capital Mgt LLC grew its holdings in Constellation Brands by 1.7% in the third quarter. Cox Capital Mgt LLC now owns 8,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,634,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its holdings in Constellation Brands by 128.9% in the second quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 198,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,798,000 after purchasing an additional 112,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:STZ traded down $3.02 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $180.58. The stock had a trading volume of 850,640 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,475,964. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.94. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $185.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $171.91. The stock has a market cap of $34.82 billion, a PE ratio of 1,003.28, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.97. Constellation Brands has a 1-year low of $104.28 and a 1-year high of $208.55.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 6th will be given a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 5th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.66%. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.20%.

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, and markets beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. It provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Light, Corona Premier, Corona Familiar Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Pacifico, and Victoria brands, as well as Funky Buddha, Four Corners, and Ballast Point brands.

