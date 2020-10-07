Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate CorMedix Inc (NASDAQ:CRMD) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $40,000.00

Equities analysts predict that CorMedix Inc (NASDAQ:CRMD) will report sales of $40,000.00 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for CorMedix’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $30,000.00 and the highest is $60,000.00. CorMedix posted sales of $60,000.00 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 33.3%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, November 12th.

On average, analysts expect that CorMedix will report full year sales of $180,000.00 for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $150,000.00 to $220,000.00. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $11.22 million, with estimates ranging from $2.51 million to $20.29 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow CorMedix.

CorMedix (NASDAQ:CRMD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.10. The business had revenue of $0.02 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.10 million.

Shares of CorMedix stock traded up $0.19 during trading on Friday, hitting $6.10. The stock had a trading volume of 5,657 shares, compared to its average volume of 349,134. The business has a fifty day moving average of $4.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.72. CorMedix has a fifty-two week low of $2.16 and a fifty-two week high of $7.97.

About CorMedix

CorMedix, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapeutic products for the prevention and treatment of infectious and inflammatory diseases in the United States and internationally. Its primary focus is on the development of its lead product candidate, Neutrolin, an anti-infective solution for the reduction and prevention of catheter-related infections and thrombosis in patients requiring central venous catheters in clinical settings, such as dialysis, critical/intensive care, and oncology.

