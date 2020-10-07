Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $7.24 Billion

Analysts expect that Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) will announce $7.24 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for Deere & Company’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $7.41 billion and the lowest is $7.10 billion. Deere & Company posted sales of $8.70 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 16.8%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, November 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Deere & Company will report full-year sales of $29.85 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $29.71 billion to $30.02 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $32.13 billion, with estimates ranging from $31.30 billion to $32.71 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Deere & Company.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 21st. The industrial products company reported $2.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $1.31. The firm had revenue of $7.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.70 billion. Deere & Company had a net margin of 7.61% and a return on equity of 22.24%. The company’s revenue was down 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.71 EPS.

DE has been the topic of several recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $165.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 17th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $189.00 to $216.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 17th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Deere & Company in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $244.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $198.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 25th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $182.00 to $209.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Deere & Company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $210.98.

Shares of DE stock traded up $4.50 on Friday, hitting $230.62. 51,381 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,827,842. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $213.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $167.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.64, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a current ratio of 2.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $70.86 billion, a PE ratio of 26.91, a PEG ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 0.92. Deere & Company has a twelve month low of $106.14 and a twelve month high of $231.12.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 30th will be paid a $0.76 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 29th. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.32%. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.58%.

In other Deere & Company news, insider Pentz Markwart Von sold 9,912 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.00, for a total value of $1,833,720.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 70,324 shares in the company, valued at $13,009,940. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Rajesh Kalathur sold 7,379 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total transaction of $1,291,325.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 61,514 shares in the company, valued at $10,764,950. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 36,047 shares of company stock worth $6,726,372 over the last quarter. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 6.5% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,127,647 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,005,911,000 after acquiring an additional 1,175,122 shares during the period. Greenhaven Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 106.3% in the second quarter. Greenhaven Associates Inc. now owns 2,086,910 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $327,958,000 after acquiring an additional 1,075,338 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 33.7% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,221,944 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $306,983,000 after acquiring an additional 559,576 shares during the period. Rothschild & Co Wealth Management UK Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 18.8% in the second quarter. Rothschild & Co Wealth Management UK Ltd now owns 2,443,902 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $384,059,000 after acquiring an additional 387,574 shares during the period. Finally, Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC raised its position in Deere & Company by 741.3% in the second quarter. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC now owns 433,564 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $68,135,000 after acquiring an additional 382,029 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.77% of the company’s stock.

Deere & Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment provides various agriculture and turf equipment, and related service parts, including large, medium, and utility tractors; tractor loaders; combines, cotton pickers, cotton strippers, and sugarcane harvesters; harvesting front-end equipment; sugarcane loaders and pull-behind scrapers; tillage, seeding, and application equipment comprising sprayers, nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery; self-propelled forage harvesters and attachments, balers, and mowers; riding lawn equipment and walk-behind mowers, golf course equipment, utility vehicles, and commercial mowing equipment along with associated implements; integrated agricultural management systems technology and solutions; and other outdoor power products.

