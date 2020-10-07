Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $158.07 Million

Analysts forecast that MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX) will announce sales of $158.07 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for MarketAxess’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $165.30 million and the lowest is $149.06 million. MarketAxess reported sales of $131.60 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 20.1%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, October 28th.

On average, analysts expect that MarketAxess will report full year sales of $668.26 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $659.20 million to $676.80 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $728.64 million, with estimates ranging from $717.10 million to $741.80 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover MarketAxess.

MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The financial services provider reported $2.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $184.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $185.16 million. MarketAxess had a return on equity of 33.75% and a net margin of 42.74%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.27 EPS.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on MKTX. BidaskClub raised MarketAxess from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of MarketAxess from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $474.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th. Deutsche Bank boosted their target price on shares of MarketAxess from $535.00 to $555.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 9th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of MarketAxess from $489.00 to $492.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, September 10th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities dropped their price target on MarketAxess from $505.00 to $483.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. MarketAxess presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $446.88.

In other news, insider Nicholas Themelis sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $456.91, for a total transaction of $1,827,640.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 33,992 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,531,284.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Richard M. Mcvey sold 32,017 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $450.85, for a total value of $14,434,864.45. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 973,085 shares in the company, valued at approximately $438,715,372.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 64,017 shares of company stock worth $29,924,704 in the last 90 days. 3.05% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MKTX. IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in MarketAxess by 51.1% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 139 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust purchased a new stake in shares of MarketAxess in the 2nd quarter valued at $79,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in shares of MarketAxess by 22.6% during the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 168 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. purchased a new position in MarketAxess in the 2nd quarter worth $100,000. Finally, Blue Square Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in MarketAxess in the second quarter worth $116,000. 91.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of MKTX stock traded up $11.61 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $510.19. 13,417 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 275,783. MarketAxess has a twelve month low of $275.49 and a twelve month high of $561.68. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $472.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $469.53. The firm has a market cap of $18.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 74.23 and a beta of 0.52.

MarketAxess Company Profile

MarketAxess Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates an electronic trading platform that enables fixed-income market participants to trade corporate bonds and other types of fixed-income instruments worldwide. It offers institutional investor and broker-dealer firms the access to global liquidity in U.S.

