Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) to Announce $0.64 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts expect Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) to announce $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Eight analysts have made estimates for Paychex’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.63 and the highest is $0.69. Paychex posted earnings per share of $0.70 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 8.6%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, December 16th.

On average, analysts expect that Paychex will report full year earnings of $2.78 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.74 to $2.90. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $3.01 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.92 to $3.09. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Paychex.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 9th. The business services provider reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $932.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $888.27 million. Paychex had a net margin of 27.18% and a return on equity of 40.76%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.71 earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on PAYX shares. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Paychex from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Paychex from $74.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. BidaskClub upgraded Paychex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 19th. Deutsche Bank raised their price target on shares of Paychex from $75.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Paychex from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $72.91.

Paychex stock traded up $1.60 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $81.03. 37,591 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,274,477. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.23. Paychex has a fifty-two week low of $47.87 and a fifty-two week high of $90.54. The company has a market capitalization of $28.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.92. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $76.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $71.48.

In related news, CEO Martin Mucci sold 106,422 shares of Paychex stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.05, for a total value of $7,774,127.10. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 419,197 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,622,340.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Stephanie L. Schaeffer sold 4,342 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.30, for a total value of $318,268.60. Following the sale, the insider now owns 58,591 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,294,720.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 616,149 shares of company stock worth $45,164,779 in the last quarter. Insiders own 11.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PAYX. Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Paychex in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Demars Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Paychex in the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Bainco International Investors purchased a new position in shares of Paychex in the first quarter worth about $32,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in shares of Paychex in the first quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Balentine LLC boosted its position in Paychex by 76.2% during the second quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 601 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. 69.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Paychex, Inc provides payroll, human resource (HR), retirement, and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States and Europe. The company offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

