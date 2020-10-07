Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate PVH Corp (NYSE:PVH) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $1.96 Billion

Equities research analysts expect PVH Corp (NYSE:PVH) to report sales of $1.96 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have provided estimates for PVH’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $1.97 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.93 billion. PVH posted sales of $2.59 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 24.3%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Monday, November 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that PVH will report full year sales of $6.89 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $6.86 billion to $6.92 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $8.91 billion, with estimates ranging from $8.49 billion to $9.87 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for PVH.

PVH (NYSE:PVH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 2nd. The textile maker reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.43) by $2.56. PVH had a negative net margin of 12.40% and a positive return on equity of 3.07%. The firm had revenue of $1.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.29 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.10 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 33.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

PVH has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of PVH from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of PVH from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of PVH from $50.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. DA Davidson increased their price objective on shares of PVH from $60.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reissued a “hold” rating on shares of PVH in a research report on Friday, June 12th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $69.25.

Shares of PVH traded down $2.15 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $61.64. The company had a trading volume of 834,689 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,561,496. The firm has a market cap of $4.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.34 and a beta of 2.16. The business has a fifty day moving average of $60.87 and a 200-day moving average of $49.80. PVH has a 12 month low of $28.40 and a 12 month high of $108.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in PVH during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Glenmede Trust Co. NA grew its stake in PVH by 112.3% during the second quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 724 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 383 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in PVH during the second quarter worth about $35,000. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in PVH during the second quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new stake in PVH during the second quarter worth about $131,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.62% of the company’s stock.

PVH Corp. operates as an apparel company in North America and internationally. The company operates through six segments: Calvin Klein North America, Calvin Klein International, Tommy Hilfiger North America, Tommy Hilfiger International, Heritage Brands Wholesale, and Heritage Brands Retail. It designs, markets, and retails men's and women's apparel and accessories, including branded dress shirts, dresses, suits, neckwear, sportswear, jeans wear, performance and intimate apparel, underwear, swimwear, swim products, handbags, luggage products, footwear, golf apparel, sleepwear and loungewear, fragrances, cosmetics, skincare products and toiletries, socks and tights, jewelry, watches, outerwear, small leather goods, and furnishings, as well as other related products.

