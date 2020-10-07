Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $690.83 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect that Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI) will announce sales of $690.83 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Valmont Industries’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $690.35 million and the highest is $691.30 million. Valmont Industries posted sales of $690.34 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 0.1%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, October 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Valmont Industries will report full year sales of $2.70 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.61 billion to $2.75 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $2.67 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.19 billion to $2.95 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Valmont Industries.

Valmont Industries (NYSE:VMI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The industrial products company reported $2.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.56. Valmont Industries had a return on equity of 14.67% and a net margin of 5.17%. The firm had revenue of $688.81 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $648.80 million.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Valmont Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $127.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Valmont Industries from $144.00 to $153.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Valmont Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd.

Shares of NYSE:VMI traded up $3.58 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $131.14. 196,895 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 139,533. Valmont Industries has a 1 year low of $82.60 and a 1 year high of $154.86. The company has a market cap of $2.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.99 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 2.45. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $124.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $115.54.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 25th will be given a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 24th. Valmont Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.50%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its position in Valmont Industries by 0.9% during the second quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 22,800 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,591,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Valmont Industries by 8.9% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 71,981 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $8,178,000 after buying an additional 5,885 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in Valmont Industries by 11.2% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,222 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $139,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB acquired a new position in Valmont Industries during the second quarter worth approximately $541,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Valmont Industries by 3.6% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 114,773 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $13,041,000 after buying an additional 3,943 shares during the period. 85.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Valmont Industries, Inc produces and sells fabricated metal products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Engineered Support Structures, Utility Support Structures, Coatings, and Irrigation. The Engineered Support Structures segment manufactures and distributes engineered metal, steel, aluminum, and composite poles, towers, and components for lighting, traffic, and wireless communication markets; engineered access systems; integrated structure solutions for smart cities; and highway safety products.

