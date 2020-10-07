Zacks: Brokerages Expect General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $9.60 Billion

Posted by on Oct 7th, 2020

Equities research analysts predict that General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) will announce sales of $9.60 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for General Dynamics’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $9.41 billion and the highest is $9.71 billion. General Dynamics posted sales of $9.76 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 1.6%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, October 28th.

On average, analysts expect that General Dynamics will report full-year sales of $38.40 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $38.23 billion to $38.73 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $39.62 billion, with estimates ranging from $39.31 billion to $40.03 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for General Dynamics.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The aerospace company reported $2.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $9.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.03 billion. General Dynamics had a return on equity of 24.10% and a net margin of 8.47%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.77 EPS.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on General Dynamics from $180.00 to $160.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Robert W. Baird downgraded General Dynamics from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $167.00 to $149.00 in a research report on Friday. Barclays cut their price target on General Dynamics from $170.00 to $165.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded General Dynamics from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $205.00 to $138.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 17th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $160.00 price target on shares of General Dynamics in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. General Dynamics currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $173.19.

In related news, VP William A. Moss sold 4,778 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.68, for a total transaction of $653,057.04. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 12,241 shares in the company, valued at $1,673,099.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Newport Trust Co lifted its holdings in shares of General Dynamics by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Newport Trust Co now owns 19,591,159 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,928,095,000 after purchasing an additional 150,543 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in shares of General Dynamics by 16.3% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 15,587,245 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,062,349,000 after buying an additional 2,180,725 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in shares of General Dynamics by 22.9% in the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 4,678,144 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $618,966,000 after buying an additional 872,906 shares during the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec increased its position in General Dynamics by 21.0% during the first quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 4,665,897 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $617,345,000 after acquiring an additional 808,400 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in General Dynamics by 1.6% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,290,115 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $434,355,000 after acquiring an additional 50,688 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.98% of the company’s stock.

GD traded down $0.42 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $142.31. 1,343,506 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,697,976. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $146.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $142.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. General Dynamics has a 1-year low of $100.55 and a 1-year high of $190.08.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 13th. Investors of record on Friday, October 9th will be issued a dividend of $1.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 8th. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.09%. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.73%.

General Dynamics Company Profile

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates in five segments: Aerospace, Combat Systems, Information Technology, Mission Systems, and Marine Systems. The Aerospace segment designs, manufactures, and supports business-jet aircraft; and offers business-aviation services, including maintenance, fixed-base operation, government fleet, aircraft management, charter, and staffing services, as well as integrated aviation solutions.

Read More: What is the Consumer Price Index (CPI)?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on General Dynamics (GD)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for General Dynamics (NYSE:GD)

Receive News & Ratings for General Dynamics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Dynamics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.