Zacks: Brokerages Expect General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $9.60 Billion

Equities research analysts predict that General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) will announce sales of $9.60 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for General Dynamics’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $9.41 billion and the highest is $9.71 billion. General Dynamics posted sales of $9.76 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 1.6%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, October 28th.

On average, analysts expect that General Dynamics will report full-year sales of $38.40 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $38.23 billion to $38.73 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $39.62 billion, with estimates ranging from $39.31 billion to $40.03 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for General Dynamics.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The aerospace company reported $2.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $9.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.03 billion. General Dynamics had a return on equity of 24.10% and a net margin of 8.47%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.77 EPS.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on General Dynamics from $180.00 to $160.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Robert W. Baird downgraded General Dynamics from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $167.00 to $149.00 in a research report on Friday. Barclays cut their price target on General Dynamics from $170.00 to $165.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded General Dynamics from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $205.00 to $138.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 17th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $160.00 price target on shares of General Dynamics in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. General Dynamics currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $173.19.

In related news, VP William A. Moss sold 4,778 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.68, for a total transaction of $653,057.04. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 12,241 shares in the company, valued at $1,673,099.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Newport Trust Co lifted its holdings in shares of General Dynamics by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Newport Trust Co now owns 19,591,159 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,928,095,000 after purchasing an additional 150,543 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in shares of General Dynamics by 16.3% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 15,587,245 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,062,349,000 after buying an additional 2,180,725 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in shares of General Dynamics by 22.9% in the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 4,678,144 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $618,966,000 after buying an additional 872,906 shares during the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec increased its position in General Dynamics by 21.0% during the first quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 4,665,897 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $617,345,000 after acquiring an additional 808,400 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in General Dynamics by 1.6% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,290,115 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $434,355,000 after acquiring an additional 50,688 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.98% of the company’s stock.

GD traded down $0.42 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $142.31. 1,343,506 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,697,976. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $146.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $142.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. General Dynamics has a 1-year low of $100.55 and a 1-year high of $190.08.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 13th. Investors of record on Friday, October 9th will be issued a dividend of $1.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 8th. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.09%. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.73%.

General Dynamics Company Profile

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates in five segments: Aerospace, Combat Systems, Information Technology, Mission Systems, and Marine Systems. The Aerospace segment designs, manufactures, and supports business-jet aircraft; and offers business-aviation services, including maintenance, fixed-base operation, government fleet, aircraft management, charter, and staffing services, as well as integrated aviation solutions.

