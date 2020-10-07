Zacks: Brokerages Expect Integra Lifesciences Holdings Corp (NASDAQ:IART) Will Post Earnings of $0.54 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Integra Lifesciences Holdings Corp (NASDAQ:IART) to post earnings of $0.54 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have issued estimates for Integra Lifesciences’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.48 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.59. Integra Lifesciences reported earnings per share of $0.68 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 20.6%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Integra Lifesciences will report full year earnings of $2.08 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.02 to $2.17. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $2.80 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.60 to $2.87. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Integra Lifesciences.

Integra Lifesciences (NASDAQ:IART) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 10th. The life sciences company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $258.67 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $252.54 million. Integra Lifesciences had a negative net margin of 0.25% and a positive return on equity of 13.64%. The firm’s revenue was down 32.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.73 earnings per share.

A number of brokerages recently commented on IART. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Integra Lifesciences from $55.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Integra Lifesciences from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Raymond James reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Integra Lifesciences in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $68.00 target price on shares of Integra Lifesciences in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of Integra Lifesciences from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $57.85.

NASDAQ:IART traded up $3.00 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $51.81. The stock had a trading volume of 16,941 shares, compared to its average volume of 575,785. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 2.86 and a current ratio of 4.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,627.00, a PEG ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.02. Integra Lifesciences has a twelve month low of $34.21 and a twelve month high of $63.23. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $46.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $47.68.

In other Integra Lifesciences news, major shareholder Tru St Partnership, L.P. sold 200,000 shares of Integra Lifesciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.97, for a total value of $9,394,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,091,205 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $473,983,898.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Glenn Coleman sold 5,000 shares of Integra Lifesciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.27, for a total transaction of $261,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 45,894 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,398,879.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IART. Eaton Vance Management grew its stake in Integra Lifesciences by 126.2% in the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 1,038,036 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $46,370,000 after acquiring an additional 579,159 shares during the period. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Integra Lifesciences by 34.9% in the 1st quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 1,151,332 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $51,430,000 after purchasing an additional 298,015 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Integra Lifesciences by 202.9% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 376,781 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $16,831,000 after purchasing an additional 252,381 shares during the last quarter. Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C lifted its holdings in shares of Integra Lifesciences by 27.5% during the 1st quarter. Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C now owns 883,907 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $39,484,000 after acquiring an additional 190,901 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Integra Lifesciences during the 2nd quarter valued at $6,623,000. 84.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Integra Lifesciences Company Profile

Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets surgical implants and medical instruments for use in neurosurgery, extremity reconstruction, orthopedics, and general surgery. The company operates in two segments, Codman Specialty Surgical, and Orthopedics and Tissue Technologies.

