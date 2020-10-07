Zacks: Brokerages Expect Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH) Will Post Earnings of $0.40 Per Share

Brokerages predict that Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.40 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for Manhattan Associates’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.39 to $0.40. Manhattan Associates reported earnings of $0.51 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 21.6%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, October 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Manhattan Associates will report full year earnings of $1.56 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.54 to $1.57. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $1.68 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.57 to $1.75. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Manhattan Associates.

Manhattan Associates (NASDAQ:MANH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 23rd. The software maker reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.06. Manhattan Associates had a net margin of 14.15% and a return on equity of 57.45%. The firm had revenue of $135.63 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $127.27 million.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on MANH. SunTrust Banks boosted their price target on shares of Manhattan Associates from $98.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on Manhattan Associates from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Loop Capital assumed coverage on Manhattan Associates in a report on Tuesday, August 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $125.00 price objective for the company. Benchmark raised their price target on Manhattan Associates from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. Finally, BidaskClub raised Manhattan Associates from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Manhattan Associates presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $107.67.

Shares of NASDAQ:MANH traded up $1.86 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $98.93. The company had a trading volume of 2,405 shares, compared to its average volume of 558,167. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $95.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $82.38. Manhattan Associates has a one year low of $35.20 and a one year high of $101.74. The company has a market capitalization of $6.17 billion, a PE ratio of 72.99 and a beta of 1.96.

In other news, Director Edmond Eger sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.05, for a total transaction of $245,125.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 13,458 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,319,556.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.74% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MANH. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Manhattan Associates by 41.0% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,576,251 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $242,683,000 after buying an additional 748,570 shares in the last quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN increased its holdings in shares of Manhattan Associates by 126.2% during the 1st quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN now owns 1,268,816 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $63,212,000 after buying an additional 707,881 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in Manhattan Associates by 28.1% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,562,258 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $77,832,000 after purchasing an additional 342,492 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in Manhattan Associates by 58.7% during the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 521,233 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $25,968,000 after purchasing an additional 192,709 shares during the period. Finally, Channing Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Manhattan Associates during the 2nd quarter worth $13,488,000.

Manhattan Associates Company Profile

Manhattan Associates, Inc develops, sells, deploys, services, and maintains software solutions to manage supply chains, inventory, and omni-channel operations for retailers, wholesalers, manufacturers, logistics providers, and other organizations. The company offers Manhattan SCALE, a portfolio of logistics execution solutions that provide trading partner management, yard management, optimization, warehouse management, and transportation execution services; and Manhattan Active, a set of enterprise and store omni-channel solutions.

