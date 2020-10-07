Zacks: Brokerages Expect Mid-America Apartment Communities Inc (NYSE:MAA) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $414.04 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Mid-America Apartment Communities Inc (NYSE:MAA) to announce sales of $414.04 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for Mid-America Apartment Communities’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $417.70 million and the lowest is $410.55 million. Mid-America Apartment Communities reported sales of $415.63 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 0.4%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, October 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Mid-America Apartment Communities will report full-year sales of $1.66 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.65 billion to $1.67 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $1.70 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.65 billion to $1.76 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Mid-America Apartment Communities.

Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.52 by ($0.87). Mid-America Apartment Communities had a return on equity of 5.57% and a net margin of 20.38%. The business had revenue of $413.03 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $413.40 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.37 EPS. Mid-America Apartment Communities’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on MAA shares. Truist increased their target price on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $119.00 to $122.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 18th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, SunTrust Banks downgraded shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $119.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $132.00.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Twin Tree Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC raised its holdings in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 70.6% during the second quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 655 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 271 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities during the second quarter valued at approximately $133,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 1,033.9% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,372 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $141,000 after acquiring an additional 1,251 shares during the period. Finally, Leelyn Smith LLC raised its holdings in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 13.9% during the second quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC now owns 1,230 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $141,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. 91.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of MAA traded down $0.59 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $122.95. 499,280 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 731,220. Mid-America Apartment Communities has a fifty-two week low of $82.00 and a fifty-two week high of $148.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.95 and a beta of 0.65. The business’s 50 day moving average is $116.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $113.23. The company has a current ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 14th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.25%. Mid-America Apartment Communities’s dividend payout ratio is currently 61.07%.

About Mid-America Apartment Communities

MAA, an S&P 500 company, is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, focused on delivering full-cycle and superior investment performance for shareholders through the ownership, management, acquisition, development and redevelopment of quality apartment communities in the Southeast, Southwest, and Mid-Atlantic regions of the United States.

