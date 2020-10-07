Zacks: Brokerages Expect Papa John’s Int’l, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $471.20 Million

Analysts expect Papa John’s Int’l, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA) to post $471.20 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Eight analysts have made estimates for Papa John’s Int’l’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $460.75 million to $486.70 million. Papa John’s Int’l reported sales of $403.71 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 16.7%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Papa John’s Int’l will report full year sales of $1.81 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.78 billion to $1.85 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $1.89 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.83 billion to $1.99 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Papa John’s Int’l.

Papa John’s Int’l (NASDAQ:PZZA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $460.62 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $467.47 million. Papa John’s Int’l had a negative return on equity of 15.73% and a net margin of 1.32%. Papa John’s Int’l’s revenue was up 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.16 EPS.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Papa John’s Int’l from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. BTIG Research boosted their price target on Papa John’s Int’l from $95.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Longbow Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 price target on shares of Papa John’s Int’l in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Papa John’s Int’l in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. Finally, Loop Capital assumed coverage on Papa John’s Int’l in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price target for the company. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $94.63.

In other Papa John’s Int’l news, COO Jack H. Swaysland sold 19,802 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.27, for a total transaction of $1,906,338.54. Also, VP Steven R. Coke sold 2,750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.06, for a total value of $266,915.00. 17.58% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PZZA. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Papa John’s Int’l by 36.9% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,203,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,378,000 after acquiring an additional 862,838 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Papa John’s Int’l in the first quarter valued at approximately $8,851,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Papa John’s Int’l by 3.9% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,557,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $189,883,000 after purchasing an additional 134,291 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Papa John’s Int’l by 52.8% in the second quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 279,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,181,000 after purchasing an additional 96,507 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PDT Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Papa John’s Int’l in the second quarter valued at approximately $7,512,000.

Shares of PZZA traded up $0.48 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $82.84. The company had a trading volume of 7,803 shares, compared to its average volume of 812,902. The company has a market capitalization of $2.70 billion, a PE ratio of 235.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.95 and a beta of 0.97. Papa John’s Int’l has a one year low of $28.55 and a one year high of $102.25. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $90.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $80.78.

Papa John’s Int’l Company Profile

Papa John's International, Inc operates and franchises pizza delivery and carryout restaurants under the Papa John's trademark in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Domestic Company-Owned Restaurants, North America Commissaries, North America Franchising, and International Operations.

