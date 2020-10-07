Zacks: Brokerages Expect Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) to Post $0.61 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) will announce earnings of $0.61 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Eight analysts have issued estimates for Ross Stores’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.81 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.49. Ross Stores posted earnings per share of $1.03 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 40.8%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 19th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ross Stores will report full year earnings of $0.83 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.59 to $1.20. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $4.22 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.80 to $4.59. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Ross Stores.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 20th. The apparel retailer reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by $0.34. Ross Stores had a net margin of 4.25% and a return on equity of 22.08%. The company had revenue of $2.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.42 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.14 EPS. Ross Stores’s revenue was down 32.5% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of analysts recently commented on ROST shares. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Ross Stores from $105.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Ross Stores in a report on Friday, August 21st. Telsey Advisory Group upgraded shares of Ross Stores from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $112.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, August 17th. BidaskClub raised shares of Ross Stores from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 25th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Ross Stores from $100.00 to $93.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $107.64.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ROST. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Ross Stores by 10.9% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 28,207,202 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $2,404,383,000 after purchasing an additional 2,761,538 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of Ross Stores by 70.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,673,305 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $568,833,000 after purchasing an additional 2,749,811 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Ross Stores by 77.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 3,027,592 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $258,073,000 after purchasing an additional 1,319,665 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Ross Stores by 198.4% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,666,265 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $142,032,000 after purchasing an additional 1,107,793 shares in the last quarter. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. raised its stake in shares of Ross Stores by 1,000.4% during the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 1,208,360 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $100,190,000 after purchasing an additional 1,098,551 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ROST traded up $2.50 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $97.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 71,972 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,955,074. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $92.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $89.15. Ross Stores has a one year low of $56.30 and a one year high of $124.16. The company has a market cap of $33.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.12 and a beta of 0.74.

Ross Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd's DISCOUNTS brands. Its stores primarily offers apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions. The company's Ross Dress for Less stores sell its products at department and specialty stores primarily to middle income households; and dd's DISCOUNTS stores sell its products at department and discount stores regular prices to customers from households with moderate income.

