Zacks: Brokerages Expect Visa Inc (NYSE:V) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $5.03 Billion

Wall Street analysts forecast that Visa Inc (NYSE:V) will post sales of $5.03 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Twelve analysts have made estimates for Visa’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $4.84 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $5.24 billion. Visa posted sales of $6.14 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 18.1%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, October 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Visa will report full-year sales of $21.78 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $21.59 billion to $21.98 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $24.11 billion, with estimates ranging from $23.28 billion to $25.33 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Visa.

Visa (NYSE:V) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The credit-card processor reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $4.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.85 billion. Visa had a net margin of 51.37% and a return on equity of 40.65%. Visa’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.37 EPS.

Several research firms recently commented on V. Wedbush reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $220.00 price objective on shares of Visa in a report on Monday. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Visa from $204.00 to $217.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Visa from $196.00 to $203.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Visa in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $223.00 price target for the company. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $204.00 price target on shares of Visa in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $214.72.

V traded up $1.92 on Friday, hitting $202.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 501,675 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,259,235. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $203.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $189.05. The firm has a market cap of $389.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.90. Visa has a 12 month low of $133.93 and a 12 month high of $217.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

In other Visa news, Director Lloyd Carney sold 1,550 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.64, for a total value of $298,592.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,962 shares in the company, valued at $570,599.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Rajat Taneja sold 45,036 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.00, for a total transaction of $9,637,704.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 230,851 shares in the company, valued at approximately $49,402,114. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 118,122 shares of company stock worth $24,748,541. 0.19% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Visa by 11.5% during the 3rd quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,181 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $1,447,000 after purchasing an additional 738 shares in the last quarter. BEAM Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Visa by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. BEAM Asset Management LLC now owns 2,750 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $550,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Chemung Canal Trust Co. boosted its stake in shares of Visa by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter. Chemung Canal Trust Co. now owns 41,445 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $8,288,000 after purchasing an additional 2,504 shares in the last quarter. Farmers Trust Co. boosted its stake in shares of Visa by 16.9% during the 3rd quarter. Farmers Trust Co. now owns 43,153 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $8,629,000 after purchasing an additional 6,241 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avitas Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Visa by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Avitas Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,259 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $1,252,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.74% of the company’s stock.

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates commerce through the transfer of value and information among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions; and offers fraud protection for account holders and assured payment for merchants.

