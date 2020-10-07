Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Allena Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNA) to Hold

Allena Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNA) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of Allena Pharmaceuticals from $4.00 to $5.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Allena Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, September 10th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price target on shares of Allena Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. Wedbush reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target on shares of Allena Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, September 10th. Finally, Roth Capital reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $11.00 price target on shares of Allena Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $8.29.

ALNA stock traded up $0.02 on Wednesday, hitting $1.68. The company had a trading volume of 16,580 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,438,171. Allena Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $0.53 and a 12-month high of $6.30. The company has a current ratio of 4.21, a quick ratio of 4.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.49. The stock has a market cap of $64.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.04 and a beta of 2.54.

Allena Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNA) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.01. Research analysts forecast that Allena Pharmaceuticals will post -0.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Worth Venture Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Allena Pharmaceuticals by 148.1% in the 2nd quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC now owns 255,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $403,000 after buying an additional 152,206 shares during the last quarter. Sabby Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Allena Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth about $2,420,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Allena Pharmaceuticals by 81.8% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 9,000 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Allena Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Allena Pharmaceuticals by 103.5% in the 2nd quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 49,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 25,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.14% of the company’s stock.

Allena Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Allena Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a late-stage clinical biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of oral enzyme therapeutics to treat patients with rare and severe metabolic, and kidney disorders in the United States and internationally. The company's lead product candidate is reloxaliase, an oral enzyme therapeutic for the treatment of enteric hyperoxaluria, a metabolic disorder commonly associated with kidney stones in adults.

