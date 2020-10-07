Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Recordati (OTCMKTS:RCDTF) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Recordati (OTCMKTS:RCDTF) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Recordati S.p.A. is a pharmaceutical company. It engaged in the research, development, manufacturing and marketing of pharmaceuticals for rare disease treatments. The company operates primarily in Russia, Turkey, North Africa and United States of America. Recordati S.p.A. is headquartered in Milan, Italy. “

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group cut Recordati from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th.

Shares of OTCMKTS RCDTF opened at $53.27 on Friday. Recordati has a 52 week low of $36.50 and a 52 week high of $55.80. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $53.27 and its 200 day moving average is $47.89.

Recordati Company Profile

Recordati Industria Chimica e Farmaceutica S.p.A., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, manufacture, marketing, and sale of pharmaceuticals in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company offers pharmaceuticals in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular, cosmetics, dermatology, dietary supplements, gynecology and obstetrics, medical devices, musculo-skeletal disorders and analgesia, over the counter/non-prescription pharmaceuticals, urology, allergy, anti-infectives, central nervous system, endocrinology, gastrointestinal, nutrition and related products, immune-suppressants, pain management/inflammation, generics, pneumology, antipyretics and cold preparations, endocrinology, oncology, respiratory, and radio contrast agent, as well as ear, nose, and throat.

