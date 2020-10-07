Zacks Investment Research Downgrades SECOM LTD/ADR (OTCMKTS:SOMLY) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of SECOM LTD/ADR (OTCMKTS:SOMLY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Saturday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Secom Co. Ltd. is a security company, providing its services to a number of corporate and individual clients. It conducts consistent management from research and development to manufacturing of equipment, installation work, monitoring, and emergency measures by security guards. For individual clients, various sensors are installed in their home to detect intrusions, fires, emergency situations, gas leaks, medical emergencies and other problems, and automatically notify the SECOM control center when they are detected. Products for corporate clients include access-control systems, closed-circuit television (CCTV) systems, automated fire detection and extinguishing systems, and internal and external monitoring systems that can be used alone or connected to on-line security systems. The Company also provides static guard service and armored car services. Secom Co. Ltd. is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan. “

Shares of SOMLY opened at $22.50 on Friday. SECOM LTD/ADR has a 12-month low of $15.80 and a 12-month high of $24.07. The company has a quick ratio of 2.26, a current ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.45 and a beta of 0.23. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $23.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.82.

SECOM LTD/ADR (OTCMKTS:SOMLY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 12th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. SECOM LTD/ADR had a return on equity of 7.83% and a net margin of 8.28%. The firm had revenue of $2.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.11 billion. Equities research analysts expect that SECOM LTD/ADR will post 0.94 EPS for the current year.

SECOM LTD/ADR Company Profile

SECOM CO., LTD. provides security services in Japan and internationally. The company provides online security; remote imaging security; and building management systems for condominiums and apartments, shops, offices, warehouses, factories, and other commercial and industrial establishments, as well as financial institutions; emergency medical alert system for seniors; large-scale proprietary; and camera systems.

