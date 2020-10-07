Zacks Investment Research Downgrades SK Telecom (NYSE:SKM) to Hold

SK Telecom (NYSE:SKM) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “SK Telecom Co. is the world’s first commercial CDMA digital cellular service. As of September 30, 1997, they have provided the highest quality service for more than 4 million cellular customers which includes 2.3 million digital cellular customers, and 7.1 million paging customers. “

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on SKM. TheStreet raised shares of SK Telecom from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, September 18th. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of SK Telecom in a report on Thursday, August 20th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.00.

NYSE SKM traded up $0.23 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $22.96. 14,805 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 435,115. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $22.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.46 and a beta of 0.77. SK Telecom has a 52 week low of $14.07 and a 52 week high of $23.80.

SK Telecom (NYSE:SKM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter. SK Telecom had a net margin of 5.13% and a return on equity of 3.84%. The business had revenue of $3.77 billion for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts expect that SK Telecom will post 1.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Henry James International Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SK Telecom by 23.3% in the third quarter. Henry James International Management Inc. now owns 76,433 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,714,000 after buying an additional 14,446 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of SK Telecom in the second quarter worth $879,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its holdings in shares of SK Telecom by 46.8% in the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 161,147 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $3,113,000 after buying an additional 51,340 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its stake in SK Telecom by 89.3% during the second quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 61,289 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,178,000 after purchasing an additional 28,919 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC raised its stake in SK Telecom by 2.8% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 308,320 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $5,957,000 after purchasing an additional 8,429 shares in the last quarter. 8.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SK Telecom Co, Ltd. provides wireless telecommunication services in South Korea. It operates in four segments: Cellular Services, Fixed-Line Telecommunication Services, E-Commerce Services, and Other Businesses. The Cellular Services segment offers wireless voice and data transmission services; cellular global roaming services; interconnection services; Internet of Things solutions; and platform services, as well as sells smartphones and basic phones, tablets and other Internet access devices, and wearable devices.

