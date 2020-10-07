Zacks Investment Research Downgrades SLM (NASDAQ:SLM) to Strong Sell

SLM (NASDAQ:SLM) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. They presently have a $7.00 price target on the credit services provider’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective suggests a potential downside of 18.03% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Shares of Sallie Mae have underperformed the industry over the past six months. Increasing expenses on account of investment in technology and efforts to introduce products might impede bottom-line growth to some extent. Also, over-dependence on brokered deposits as a source of funding is concerning. Further, the company's unsustainable capital-deployment activities keep us apprehensive. However, Sallie Mae has a decent earnings surprise history, having surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for earnings in two of the trailing four quarters and missing in remaining. Rising net interest income, with support from higher average loans balance, might aid top-line growth. Moreover, the company's focus on deepening ties with existing customers and build new ones keeps us encouraged. Nevertheless, stretched valuation of the company is a concern.”

SLM has been the topic of a number of other reports. BidaskClub upgraded SLM from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded SLM from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $7.50 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. SLM currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.42.

NASDAQ SLM traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $8.54. 63,312 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,881,029. The business’s 50 day moving average is $7.73 and its 200-day moving average is $7.38. SLM has a 12-month low of $5.60 and a 12-month high of $12.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.82 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.75, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.19.

SLM (NASDAQ:SLM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 22nd. The credit services provider reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by ($0.28). SLM had a return on equity of 23.16% and a net margin of 21.15%. The firm had revenue of $348.78 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $351.93 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that SLM will post 1.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of SLM in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Advisory Research Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SLM in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in shares of SLM by 554.1% in the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 11,571 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 9,802 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in shares of SLM in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $88,000. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of SLM in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $90,000.

SLM Company Profile

SLM Corporation, through its subsidiaries, originates and services private education loans to students and their families to finance the cost of their education in the United States. It also offers retail deposit accounts, including certificates of deposit, money market deposit accounts, and high-yield savings accounts; omnibus accounts; and a consumer savings network that provides financial rewards on everyday purchases to help families save for college.

