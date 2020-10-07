Zacks Investment Research Lowers Subsea 7 (OTCMKTS:SUBCY) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Subsea 7 (OTCMKTS:SUBCY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Subsea 7 S.A., formerly known as Acergy S.A., operates as an engineering, construction and services contractor to the offshore energy industry worldwide. The Company is engaged in the design, fabrication, installation and commissioning of seabed-to-surface projects and its scope of operations include Subsea, Umbilical, Riser and Flowline (SURF) systems; Life-of-Field; Conventional Services and Renewables. Services offered by the Company ranges from engineering and construction for subsea field developments, pipeline and riser systems and associated services, inspection, maintenance and repair, integrity management and remote intervention, fabrication and installation of fixed platforms and associated pipelines, as well as hook-up and platform refurbishment. Subsea 7 S.A. is based in London, United Kingdom. “

Get Subsea 7 alerts:

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on SUBCY. UBS Group reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Subsea 7 in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Subsea 7 from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st.

Shares of SUBCY stock opened at $7.58 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.17 and a beta of 1.95. Subsea 7 has a 1 year low of $3.47 and a 1 year high of $12.25. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.13.

Subsea 7 (OTCMKTS:SUBCY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The energy company reported ($1.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.99). The firm had revenue of $754.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $780.00 million. Subsea 7 had a negative return on equity of 7.15% and a negative net margin of 31.13%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Subsea 7 will post -0.06 EPS for the current year.

Subsea 7 Company Profile

Subsea 7 SA delivers offshore projects and services for the evolving energy industry worldwide. It provides subsea field development products and services, including project management, design and engineering, procurement, fabrication, survey, installation, and commissioning of production facilities on the seabed and the tie-back of its facilities to fixed or floating platforms or to the shore.

Read More: Economic Reports

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Subsea 7 (SUBCY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Subsea 7 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Subsea 7 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.