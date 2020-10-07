Zacks Investment Research Lowers Tata Motors (NYSE:TTM) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Tata Motors (NYSE:TTM) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Tata Motors is India’s leading automotive manufacturer. “

Get Tata Motors alerts:

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Tata Motors from a neutral rating to an underweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 16th. Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Tata Motors from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. Macquarie cut shares of Tata Motors from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, August 31st. UBS Group cut shares of Tata Motors from a buy rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, August 14th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Tata Motors from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, August 27th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Sell and a consensus target price of $14.00.

Tata Motors stock opened at $9.70 on Friday. Tata Motors has a fifty-two week low of $3.92 and a fifty-two week high of $14.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.86. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $9.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.90. The company has a market capitalization of $5.99 billion, a PE ratio of -3.08 and a beta of 2.32.

Tata Motors (NYSE:TTM) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The company reported ($1.55) earnings per share for the quarter. Tata Motors had a negative net margin of 7.00% and a negative return on equity of 48.89%. The company had revenue of $4.32 billion during the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Tata Motors will post -1.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Tata Motors during the 2nd quarter worth $104,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Tata Motors by 5,330.1% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 993,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,527,000 after acquiring an additional 975,187 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Tata Motors by 16.8% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 331,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,177,000 after acquiring an additional 47,671 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. purchased a new stake in Tata Motors in the second quarter valued at $609,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Tata Motors in the second quarter valued at $1,113,000. 5.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Tata Motors

Tata Motors Limited designs, develops, manufactures, and sells a range of automotive vehicles. It offers passenger cars; sports utility vehicles; small commercial vehicles and pickup trucks; buses; and intermediate, light, medium, and heavy commercial vehicles, including trucks, tractors, tippers, multi-axle vehicles, pickups, dump trucks, tractor-trailers, mixers, and cargo vehicles, as well as related spare parts and accessories.

Recommended Story: Futures Contract

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Tata Motors (TTM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Tata Motors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tata Motors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.