Zacks Investment Research Lowers Tronox (NYSE:TROX) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Tronox (NYSE:TROX) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Tronox Holdings plc is a vertically integrated mining and inorganic chemical business. The company mines and processes titanium ore, zircon and other minerals and manufactures titanium dioxide pigments to paints, plastics, paper and other everyday products. It operates primarily in South Africa, Australia, United States, the Netherlands and Australia. Tronox Holdings plc, formerly known as Tronox Limited, is based in London, United Kingdom. “

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. ValuEngine raised Tronox from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th. Alembic Global Advisors reissued a buy rating and issued a $11.00 price objective on shares of Tronox in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Tronox has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $9.00.

Shares of Tronox stock opened at $8.39 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.32. Tronox has a 12-month low of $3.97 and a 12-month high of $12.40. The company has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 83.91 and a beta of 3.08. The company has a current ratio of 3.45, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.77.

Tronox (NYSE:TROX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.01. Tronox had a return on equity of 12.07% and a net margin of 0.54%. The business had revenue of $578.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $597.14 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.26 earnings per share. Tronox’s revenue was down 26.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Tronox will post 0.38 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TROX. Marshall Wace North America L.P. boosted its holdings in Tronox by 96,846.9% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 2,565,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,522,000 after acquiring an additional 2,562,570 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Tronox by 495.8% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,355,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,733,000 after acquiring an additional 1,960,523 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Tronox during the 2nd quarter valued at about $12,556,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in Tronox during the 2nd quarter valued at about $10,300,000. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB purchased a new stake in Tronox during the 2nd quarter valued at about $5,414,000. Institutional investors own 55.20% of the company’s stock.

Tronox Company Profile

Tronox Holdings plc engages in the mining, production, and marketing of inorganic minerals and chemicals in North America, South and Central America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It mines and processes titanium ore, zircon, and other minerals; and manufactures titanium dioxide pigments that add brightness and durability to paints, plastics, paper, and other everyday products.

