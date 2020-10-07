Zacks Investment Research Lowers York Water (NASDAQ:YORW) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of York Water (NASDAQ:YORW) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “The York Water Company impounds, purifies and distributes water. They are regulated by the Pennsylvania Public Utility Commission in the areas of billing, payment procedures, dispute processing, terminations, service territory, and rate setting. They must obtain PPUC approval before changing any of the aforementioned procedures. “

Get York Water alerts:

Separately, BidaskClub downgraded shares of York Water from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Friday, August 21st.

Shares of YORW stock opened at $42.54 on Friday. York Water has a 12 month low of $34.56 and a 12 month high of $51.27. The stock has a market cap of $554.51 million, a P/E ratio of 34.31 and a beta of 0.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $44.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $44.33.

York Water (NASDAQ:YORW) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.04. York Water had a net margin of 30.35% and a return on equity of 11.88%. The business had revenue of $13.32 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.00 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that York Water will post 1.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 30th will be paid a $0.1802 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 29th. York Water’s dividend payout ratio is currently 64.86%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in York Water by 392.5% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 985 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 785 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in York Water during the 2nd quarter valued at about $60,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in York Water by 174.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,846 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 1,174 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in York Water by 1,758.8% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,435 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 2,304 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in York Water by 94.3% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,016 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $175,000 after purchasing an additional 1,949 shares during the period. 42.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About York Water

The York Water Company impounds, purifies, and distributes drinking water. It also owns and operates three wastewater collection systems and two wastewater treatment systems; and two reservoirs, including Lake Williams and Lake Redman, which hold approximately 2.2 billion gallons of water. In addition, the company has a 15-mile pipeline from the Susquehanna River to Lake Redman; and owns seven wells that supply water to its customers in Carroll Valley Borough and Cumberland Township, Adams County.

See Also: Balance Sheet

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on York Water (YORW)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for York Water Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for York Water and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.