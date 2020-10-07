Zel Market Capitalization Achieves $3.08 Million (ZEL)

Zel (CURRENCY:ZEL) traded 0.8% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on October 7th. During the last week, Zel has traded 2.6% higher against the US dollar. Zel has a total market capitalization of $3.08 million and approximately $1.15 million worth of Zel was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Zel coin can currently be bought for about $0.0269 or 0.00000252 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $61.59 or 0.00577893 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $7.63 or 0.00071638 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00004905 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.13 or 0.00048131 BTC.

RedFOX Labs (RFOX) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00001585 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded 14.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0139 or 0.00000131 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001399 BTC.

Ycash (YEC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0983 or 0.00000922 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0679 or 0.00000637 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0801 or 0.00000752 BTC.

About Zel

Zel is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It launched on January 31st, 2018. Zel’s total supply is 114,690,075 coins. Zel’s official Twitter account is @Zelcash . Zel’s official website is zel.cash . The official message board for Zel is dashboard.zel.network/d/MbFdic9mz/zelnodes-dashboard

Buying and Selling Zel

Zel can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zel directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Zel should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Zel using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

