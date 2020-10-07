ZEON Network Price Down 26.3% Over Last 7 Days (ZEON)

ZEON Network (CURRENCY:ZEON) traded 15% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on October 7th. In the last week, ZEON Network has traded 26.3% lower against the dollar. ZEON Network has a market capitalization of $22.08 million and $95,390.00 worth of ZEON Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ZEON Network token can currently be bought for about $0.0009 or 0.00000010 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including P2PB2B, IDEX, Hotbit and BitMart.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009385 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002333 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.63 or 0.00259189 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.85 or 0.00036133 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $8.99 or 0.00084295 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $163.32 or 0.01532176 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0255 or 0.00000239 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0726 or 0.00000681 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $16.75 or 0.00157165 BTC.

About ZEON Network

ZEON Network’s total supply is 50,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 25,631,716,490 tokens. The Reddit community for ZEON Network is /r/ZeonNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . ZEON Network’s official Twitter account is @zeon_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here . ZEON Network’s official website is zeon.network . ZEON Network’s official message board is medium.com/zeon-network

Buying and Selling ZEON Network

ZEON Network can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, P2PB2B, BitMart and Hotbit. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZEON Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ZEON Network should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ZEON Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

