ZEON Network (ZEON) Hits One Day Volume of $95,390.00

ZEON Network (CURRENCY:ZEON) traded down 15% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on October 6th. ZEON Network has a market capitalization of $22.08 million and approximately $95,390.00 worth of ZEON Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, ZEON Network has traded down 26.3% against the U.S. dollar. One ZEON Network token can now be bought for $0.0009 or 0.00000010 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including IDEX, BitMart, P2PB2B and Hotbit.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009445 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002313 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $27.71 or 0.00261569 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 10.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.74 or 0.00035311 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 8.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.76 or 0.00082673 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $159.09 or 0.01501855 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0255 or 0.00000241 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0723 or 0.00000683 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.56 or 0.00156301 BTC.

ZEON Network Profile

ZEON Network’s total supply is 50,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 25,631,716,490 tokens. The Reddit community for ZEON Network is /r/ZeonNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for ZEON Network is medium.com/zeon-network . ZEON Network’s official Twitter account is @zeon_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here . ZEON Network’s official website is zeon.network

ZEON Network Token Trading

ZEON Network can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, BitMart, Hotbit and P2PB2B. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZEON Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ZEON Network should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ZEON Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

