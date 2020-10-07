Zilliqa Price Reaches $0.0189 on Major Exchanges (ZIL)

Zilliqa (CURRENCY:ZIL) traded down 1.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on October 7th. One Zilliqa token can now be purchased for $0.0189 or 0.00000177 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including IDEX, EtherDelta (ForkDelta), AirSwap and OKEx. Over the last seven days, Zilliqa has traded 1.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. Zilliqa has a market cap of $197.92 million and approximately $40.20 million worth of Zilliqa was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009383 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002346 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $27.66 or 0.00259519 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.82 or 0.00035794 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.91 or 0.00083550 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $162.65 or 0.01525786 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0255 or 0.00000239 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0726 or 0.00000681 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $16.82 or 0.00157776 BTC.

About Zilliqa

Zilliqa’s launch date was November 6th, 2017. Zilliqa’s total supply is 13,778,870,329 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,487,403,176 tokens. Zilliqa’s official Twitter account is @zilliqa . The official website for Zilliqa is www.zilliqa.com . The Reddit community for Zilliqa is /r/zilliqa and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Zilliqa

Zilliqa can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: BitForex, Coinhub, UEX, Koinex, DDEX, GOPAX, Gate.io, Radar Relay, FCoin, DragonEX, DEx.top, Ethfinex, Kyber Network, AirSwap, HitBTC, BiteBTC, Korbit, OOOBTC, OTCBTC, Zebpay, Coinone, BitMart, OKEx, Hotbit, Bithumb, Binance, Tokenomy, Upbit, Huobi, WazirX, IDEX, EtherDelta (ForkDelta), Bitbns and Kucoin. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zilliqa directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zilliqa should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Zilliqa using one of the exchanges listed above.

