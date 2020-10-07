Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) Shares Sold by Anderson Hoagland & Co.

Anderson Hoagland & Co. lowered its position in shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) by 2.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 11,170 shares of the company’s stock after selling 300 shares during the quarter. Anderson Hoagland & Co.’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $1,531,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Zoetis during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Demars Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Zoetis during the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Lipe & Dalton purchased a new position in shares of Zoetis in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Campbell Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Zoetis in the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. acquired a new position in Zoetis in the 2nd quarter worth about $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.50% of the company’s stock.

ZTS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Zoetis from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Zoetis from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Zoetis from $146.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Edward Jones raised shares of Zoetis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 14th. Finally, Gabelli cut shares of Zoetis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Zoetis currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $155.14.

In related news, EVP Heidi C. Chen sold 1,179 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.23, for a total value of $195,985.17. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,514 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,911,352.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, EVP Catherine A. Knupp sold 13,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.86, for a total transaction of $2,065,180.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 53,368 shares in the company, valued at $8,478,040.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 36,009 shares of company stock worth $5,720,053. Insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ZTS traded down $1.93 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $161.52. 1,194,025 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,110,840. Zoetis Inc. has a 12-month low of $90.14 and a 12-month high of $166.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41, a quick ratio of 2.60 and a current ratio of 3.47. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $160.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $140.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $76.75 billion, a PE ratio of 47.93, a P/E/G ratio of 4.54 and a beta of 0.76.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.25. Zoetis had a return on equity of 63.89% and a net margin of 25.50%. The business had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.35 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.90 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Zoetis Inc. will post 3.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Zoetis Company Profile

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

