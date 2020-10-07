ZovioInc . (NYSE:ZVO) Downgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ZovioInc . (NYSE:ZVO) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Zovio Inc. is an education technology services company which partners with higher education institutions and employers to deliver innovative, personalized solutions to help learners and leaders achieve their aspirations. Zovio Inc., formerly known as Bridgepoint Education Inc., is based in San Diego, United States. “

Get ZovioInc . alerts:

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on ZVO. TheStreet upgraded ZovioInc . from a d rating to a c- rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 26th. Barrington Research boosted their price target on ZovioInc . from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd.

ZVO opened at $4.28 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $4.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.22. ZovioInc . has a 1 year low of $1.08 and a 1 year high of $7.24.

ZovioInc . (NYSE:ZVO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $103.94 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $93.00 million.

In other news, CAO Steve Burkholder sold 12,962 shares of ZovioInc . stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.32, for a total transaction of $81,919.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ryan Craig sold 42,599 shares of ZovioInc . stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.12, for a total value of $260,705.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of ZovioInc . by 14.0% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 64,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $197,000 after buying an additional 7,878 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in ZovioInc . in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $51,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in ZovioInc . in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $65,000. Heartland Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in ZovioInc . by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. now owns 2,839,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,690,000 after purchasing an additional 27,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in ZovioInc . by 131.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 47,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 27,176 shares in the last quarter.

ZovioInc . Company Profile

Zovio Inc operates as an education technology services company in the United States. The company provides data management and software to curriculum and financial aid, including enrollment, retention, academic, and tuition for higher education institutions; upskilling courses, degree programs, and certifications for employers; and programs, such as work at your own pace, certificates, micro-badge programs, and college degree programs for learners.

See Also: How does a margin account work?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on ZovioInc . (ZVO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for ZovioInc . Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ZovioInc . and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.