ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc (NYSE:ZTO) Shares Sold by Sara Bay Financial

Sara Bay Financial lowered its holdings in ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc (NYSE:ZTO) by 1.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 216,570 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 2,256 shares during the quarter. ZTO Express (Cayman) accounts for about 3.5% of Sara Bay Financial’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Sara Bay Financial’s holdings in ZTO Express (Cayman) were worth $6,480,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in ZTO Express (Cayman) by 24.3% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,966 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 384 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE grew its position in ZTO Express (Cayman) by 32.3% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,009 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $159,000 after buying an additional 1,468 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in ZTO Express (Cayman) by 37.5% during the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 14,455 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $383,000 after acquiring an additional 3,945 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its holdings in ZTO Express (Cayman) by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 457,022 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $12,102,000 after acquiring an additional 30,695 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Korea Investment CORP lifted its position in shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) by 52.0% in the 1st quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 327,200 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $8,664,000 after acquiring an additional 112,000 shares during the period. 38.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ZTO has been the topic of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) in a report on Friday, September 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. BOCOM International started coverage on shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) in a research note on Monday, September 28th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.00.

Shares of NYSE:ZTO traded down $0.35 on Wednesday, hitting $28.90. The stock had a trading volume of 71,056 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,808,028. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $31.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.35. ZTO Express has a twelve month low of $19.84 and a twelve month high of $38.99. The company has a market capitalization of $16.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.26.

ZTO Express (Cayman) (NYSE:ZTO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 12th. The transportation company reported $1.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $1.57. The firm had revenue of $906.20 million during the quarter. ZTO Express (Cayman) had a net margin of 24.38% and a return on equity of 13.35%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that ZTO Express will post 0.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ZTO Express (Cayman) Profile

ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc provides express delivery and other value-added logistics services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers delivery services for e-commerce and traditional merchants, and other express service users. As of December 31, 2017, it operated a fleet of approximately 3,600 self-owned trucks.

