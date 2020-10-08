-$0.06 Earnings Per Share Expected for CohBar, Inc. (NASDAQ:CWBR) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that CohBar, Inc. (NASDAQ:CWBR) will report ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for CohBar’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.05) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.07). CohBar reported earnings per share of ($0.08) during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 25%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CohBar will report full-year earnings of ($0.30) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.31) to ($0.29). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of ($0.32) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.42) to ($0.22). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for CohBar.

CohBar (NASDAQ:CWBR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.03).

Separately, Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 price objective on shares of CohBar in a report on Thursday, September 17th.

Shares of NASDAQ CWBR traded down $0.01 during trading on Thursday, reaching $1.01. 13,035 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 308,711. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.58 million, a P/E ratio of -2.78 and a beta of 2.84. CohBar has a 12-month low of $0.85 and a 12-month high of $4.25.

CohBar Company Profile

CohBar, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, engages in the research and development of mitochondria based therapeutics (MBTs) for the treatment of diseases associated with aging and metabolic dysfunction. The company develops MBTs to treat non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH), obesity, fatty liver disease, type 2 diabetes mellitus, cancer, atherosclerosis, cardiovascular disease, and neurodegenerative disease, such as Alzheimer's disease.

