$0.08 Earnings Per Share Expected for Earthstone Energy Inc (NYSE:ESTE) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Earthstone Energy Inc (NYSE:ESTE) to post earnings of $0.08 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for Earthstone Energy’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.05 and the highest is $0.10. Earthstone Energy posted earnings of $0.18 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 55.6%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Earthstone Energy will report full-year earnings of $0.39 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.27 to $0.51. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $0.22 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.01 to $0.36. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Earthstone Energy.

Earthstone Energy (NYSE:ESTE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.12. Earthstone Energy had a net margin of 5.51% and a return on equity of 5.99%. The company had revenue of $21.66 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.90 million.

ESTE has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Earthstone Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.25 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Northland Securities assumed coverage on Earthstone Energy in a report on Thursday, August 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $4.50 price target on the stock. SunTrust Banks reiterated a “positive” rating on shares of Earthstone Energy in a report on Friday, June 26th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Earthstone Energy from $3.00 to $3.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 25th. Finally, Imperial Capital increased their price objective on Earthstone Energy from $3.00 to $4.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Earthstone Energy currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $4.82.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ESTE. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in Earthstone Energy by 39.9% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 13,050 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 3,723 shares during the period. Strs Ohio increased its position in Earthstone Energy by 9.0% in the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 86,000 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $244,000 after purchasing an additional 7,100 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Earthstone Energy by 17.7% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 55,998 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $160,000 after purchasing an additional 8,408 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new stake in Earthstone Energy in the second quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Earthstone Energy in the second quarter worth about $38,000. Institutional investors own 23.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ESTE traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $2.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 900 shares, compared to its average volume of 258,172. The company has a 50 day moving average of $2.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.61. Earthstone Energy has a 1-year low of $1.44 and a 1-year high of $7.23. The firm has a market cap of $187.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.47 and a beta of 2.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

About Earthstone Energy

Earthstone Energy, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the development and operation of oil and gas properties in the United States. Its asset portfolio includes the Midland Basin of west Texas and the Eagle Ford trend of south Texas. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated 93 gross Eagle Ford wells; and 13 gross Austin Chalk wells, as well as had 98,847 thousand barrels of oil equivalent (MBOE) of total proved reserves comprised 23,646 MBOE of proved developed reserves and 75,201 MBOE of proved undeveloped reserves.

