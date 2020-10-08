-$0.10 Earnings Per Share Expected for Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure Inc (NYSE:SOI) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect that Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure Inc (NYSE:SOI) will announce earnings of ($0.10) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have issued estimates for Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.07) and the lowest is ($0.13). Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure reported earnings of $0.37 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 127%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, October 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure will report full-year earnings of ($0.07) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.08) to ($0.05). For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of ($0.01) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.22) to $0.24. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure.

Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure (NYSE:SOI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $9.34 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.39 million. Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure had a net margin of 1.00% and a return on equity of 9.51%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on SOI shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 20th. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $7.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $9.72.

SOI stock traded up $0.23 on Thursday, reaching $6.65. 14,527 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 453,081. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.81. The company has a market cap of $290.61 million, a P/E ratio of -642.00 and a beta of 2.14. Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure has a one year low of $4.50 and a one year high of $14.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 7.32 and a quick ratio of 7.23.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 7th were given a $0.105 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 3rd. This represents a $0.42 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.32%. Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure’s payout ratio is 31.82%.

In related news, Director James R. Burke sold 7,305 shares of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.31, for a total transaction of $53,399.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 15.03% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure by 3.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,285,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,998,000 after purchasing an additional 85,533 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 836,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,394,000 after buying an additional 23,103 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in shares of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure by 305.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 347,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,361,000 after buying an additional 261,999 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure by 905.8% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 345,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,812,000 after acquiring an additional 310,911 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure in the second quarter worth about $174,000. Institutional investors own 54.59% of the company’s stock.

About Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure

Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure, Inc manufactures and rents mobile proppant and chemical management systems to unload, store, and deliver proppant and chemicals at oil and natural gas well sites in the United States. Its systems to transfer large quantities of proppant and chemicals to the well sites.

