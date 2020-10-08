-$0.13 EPS Expected for Sprout Social, Inc. (NYSE:SPT) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that Sprout Social, Inc. (NYSE:SPT) will post ($0.13) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Sprout Social’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.12) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.13). The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Sprout Social will report full year earnings of ($0.50) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.51) to ($0.48). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of ($0.36) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.41) to ($0.32). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Sprout Social.

Sprout Social (NYSE:SPT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $31.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.15 million.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on SPT. BTIG Research raised their target price on shares of Sprout Social from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of Sprout Social from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Sprout Social from $23.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Barclays began coverage on shares of Sprout Social in a report on Thursday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $56.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on shares of Sprout Social from $24.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Sprout Social presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.70.

In other Sprout Social news, CTO Aaron Edward Frederick Rankin sold 17,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.45, for a total transaction of $449,650.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CMO Jamie Cannon Gilpin sold 1,278 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.70, for a total value of $52,014.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 3,645,644 shares of company stock valued at $100,592,993 in the last ninety days.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Sprout Social by 118.5% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 1,185 shares during the period. First Mercantile Trust Co. purchased a new position in shares of Sprout Social during the 2nd quarter valued at about $58,000. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of Sprout Social by 138.3% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 2,446 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Sprout Social during the 1st quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new position in shares of Sprout Social during the 1st quarter valued at about $48,000.

NYSE SPT traded up $0.79 on Thursday, reaching $45.21. 8,834 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 512,925. Sprout Social has a 12 month low of $10.54 and a 12 month high of $44.89. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.40.

Sprout Social, Inc designs, develops, and operates a web-based social media management tool in Americas, EMEA, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers cloud software that brings together social messaging, data, and workflows in a unified system of record, intelligence, and action. It provides various integrated tools in a range of functions comprising social engagement/response, publishing, reporting and analytics, social listening and business intelligence, reputation management, employee advocacy, and automation and workflows.

