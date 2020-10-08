$0.28 EPS Expected for Clean Harbors Inc (NYSE:CLH) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that Clean Harbors Inc (NYSE:CLH) will post earnings of $0.28 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Clean Harbors’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.20 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.36. Clean Harbors reported earnings of $0.72 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 61.1%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Clean Harbors will report full year earnings of $1.38 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.32 to $1.45. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $1.70 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.13 to $2.07. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Clean Harbors.

Clean Harbors (NYSE:CLH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The business services provider reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.51. The business had revenue of $710.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $689.75 million. Clean Harbors had a net margin of 3.04% and a return on equity of 8.73%. The company’s revenue was down 18.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.65 EPS.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on CLH. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $72.00 target price on shares of Clean Harbors in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Clean Harbors from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Clean Harbors from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $81.00.

Shares of NYSE:CLH traded down $0.05 during trading on Thursday, hitting $58.80. 5,033 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 409,397. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.51 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 2.37 and a quick ratio of 2.00. Clean Harbors has a 12-month low of $29.45 and a 12-month high of $88.40. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $57.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $56.84.

In other news, CEO Alan S. Mckim sold 27,404 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.36, for a total transaction of $1,791,125.44. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,390,542 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $221,605,825.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Alan S. Mckim sold 31,296 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.33, for a total transaction of $2,013,271.68. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,333,042 shares in the company, valued at $214,414,591.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 78,979 shares of company stock worth $5,056,017 over the last three months. 7.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in Clean Harbors by 133.8% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 31,699 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,627,000 after acquiring an additional 18,138 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its position in shares of Clean Harbors by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 81,900 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,205,000 after acquiring an additional 3,400 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in shares of Clean Harbors by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 142,612 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,321,000 after acquiring an additional 4,015 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC lifted its stake in shares of Clean Harbors by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 175,429 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $10,522,000 after buying an additional 6,724 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Clean Harbors by 50.5% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 322,448 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $16,555,000 after buying an additional 108,142 shares during the last quarter. 89.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Clean Harbors Company Profile

Clean Harbors, Inc provides environmental, energy, and industrial services in North America. The company operates through two segments, Environmental Services and Safety-Kleen. The Environmental Services segment collects, transports, treats, and disposes hazardous and non-hazardous waste that include resource recovery, physical treatment, fuel blending, incineration, landfill disposal, wastewater treatment, lab chemicals disposal, and explosives management services; and CleanPack, a service to collect, identify, categorize, specialized packaging, transportation, and disposal of laboratory chemicals and household hazardous wastes.

