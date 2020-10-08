-$0.38 Earnings Per Share Expected for Apache Co. (NYSE:APA) This Quarter

Analysts predict that Apache Co. (NYSE:APA) will post earnings per share of ($0.38) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have made estimates for Apache’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.10) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.83). Apache reported earnings of ($0.29) per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 31%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Apache will report full-year earnings of ($1.41) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.32) to ($0.91). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of ($0.22) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.09) to $0.74. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Apache.

Get Apache alerts:

Apache (NYSE:APA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The energy company reported ($0.74) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.01) by $0.27. Apache had a negative return on equity of 1.72% and a negative net margin of 131.89%. The business had revenue of $752.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $708.60 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.11 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 53.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

APA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. KeyCorp decreased their target price on Apache from $24.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 17th. SunTrust Banks raised their price target on Apache from $11.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 19th. Evercore ISI upgraded Apache from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $17.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 26th. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on shares of Apache from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 13th. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on Apache from $4.50 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, June 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.15.

NYSE:APA traded up $0.52 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $10.09. 442,136 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,139,402. Apache has a 52 week low of $3.80 and a 52 week high of $33.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.47 and a beta of 4.65. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $12.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.99.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, October 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.025 per share. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 21st.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC boosted its position in Apache by 144.1% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,399,276 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $113,391,000 after acquiring an additional 4,958,949 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Apache by 17.9% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 24,284,925 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $101,511,000 after acquiring an additional 3,694,392 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Apache during the first quarter valued at about $9,656,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. acquired a new stake in Apache during the second quarter worth about $22,702,000. Finally, Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC increased its position in Apache by 166.3% during the 1st quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC now owns 550,000 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $2,299,000 after purchasing an additional 1,379,200 shares in the last quarter. 91.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Apache

Apache Corporation, an independent energy company, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company has operations in onshore assets located in the Permian and Midcontinent/Gulf Coast onshore regions; and offshore assets situated in the Gulf of Mexico region.

Recommended Story: Certificate of Deposit (CD) For Risk Adverse Investors?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Apache (APA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Apache Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apache and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.