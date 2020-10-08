$0.95 Earnings Per Share Expected for General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts predict that General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) will post earnings of $0.95 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for General Mills’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.92 to $0.98. General Mills also posted earnings of $0.95 per share during the same quarter last year. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 16th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that General Mills will report full year earnings of $3.60 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.53 to $3.68. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $3.70 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.60 to $3.80. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow General Mills.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 23rd. The company reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $4.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.21 billion. General Mills had a net margin of 12.78% and a return on equity of 28.46%. The business’s revenue was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.79 EPS.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on GIS. CSFB raised shares of General Mills to an “outperform” rating and set a $67.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, September 25th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of General Mills from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 24th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of General Mills from $62.00 to $60.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of General Mills from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of General Mills from $71.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $63.56.

In other General Mills news, General Counsel Richard C. Allendorf sold 13,897 shares of General Mills stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.72, for a total value of $899,413.84. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 98,562 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,378,932.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Shawn P. Ogrady sold 44,147 shares of General Mills stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.50, for a total transaction of $2,847,481.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 185,213 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,946,238.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 71,497 shares of company stock valued at $4,585,233 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GIS. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC grew its stake in General Mills by 86.5% in the 1st quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 483 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. Balentine LLC purchased a new stake in shares of General Mills in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its stake in shares of General Mills by 94.8% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares in the last quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA boosted its stake in shares of General Mills by 150.5% in the 2nd quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 298 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Watson Rebecca purchased a new stake in shares of General Mills in the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. 72.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE GIS traded down $0.41 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $61.18. 50,335 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,263,225. General Mills has a 1-year low of $46.59 and a 1-year high of $66.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.70. The company has a market cap of $37.65 billion, a PE ratio of 16.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.60. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $61.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $60.73.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. This is a boost from General Mills’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.33%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 8th. General Mills’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 54.29%.

About General Mills

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates in five segments: North America Retail; Convenience Stores & Foodservice; Europe & Australia; Asia & Latin America; and Pet. It offers ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, grain, fruit, and savory snacks, as well as organic products, including refrigerated yogurt, nutrition bars, meal kits, salty snacks, ready-to-eat cereal, and grain snacks.

